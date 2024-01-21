Sean Strickland reacts to UFC 297 loss (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Jan. 20, Sean Strickland lost his middleweight title after five rounds. The scores were split, but in the end, Dricus Du Plessis earned the win to become the first-ever UFC champion from South Africa.
After the loss Strickland took to social media to react to the loss.
"Well f*ck haha... man that headbutt really made it difficult to see but I thought we got the job done," he tweeted on Saturday night. "Blood and all!!! Onto the next one!!! Thanks everyone who supported me!!!!!!"
Both fighters were dealing with eye injuries in the fight, with du Plessis's eye swollen shut in the third and Strickland's cut and bleeding through the championship rounds.
Strickland also posted a video on Instagram with his girlfriend saying, "Life is good."
Dana White thinks Sean Strickland defeated Dricus du Plessis
Strickland felt he won the fight, and he was not the only one. UFC president Dana White told the media at the post-fight presser that he felt Strickland did enough to win the fight.
“It’s funny. We were just looking at how the media had scored it: right down the middle. I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round,” White said (h/t MMA Junkie). “Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds.
He continued, “The jab was f*cking beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. The jabs did what they were supposed to do. Both of (Du Plessis’) eyes were swelling shut. He slowed down in the third and fourth. Du Plessis kept coming forward, then mixed up takedowns and punches. I had it even going into the fifth round. I was like, ‘This is the round to see who wants it.’ They both started to turn it up a little bit.”
Despite his thoughts, White doesn't think Strickland gets a rematch next.