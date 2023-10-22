Sean Strickland thinks Khamzat Chimaev 'doesn't f*cking deserve' title shot (VIDEO)
Sean Strickland thinks Khamzat Chimaev has more work to do if he wants a title shot.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC middleweight champion isn't too keen on Khamzat Chimaev getting the next shot at his title.
On Saturday Chimaev won a majority decision over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman who took the fight on just nine days' notice. Her performance apparently didn't impress Strickland.
“The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights. For some reason, people f*cking like him or don’t like him. I don’t know. To me, he’s a f*cking paycheck. He sells a lot of fights. People pay to watch, but he f*cking hasn’t earned it," Strickland told UFC Fight Pass.
“He hasn’t f*cking deserved it, but here we are. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I’ll go fight the f*cking man for five rounds. But no, he’s not earned it. He doesn’t f*cking deserve it. Getting a decision with a welterweight off the couch is not f*king earning it.”
Prior to the fight it was revealed that Strickland was offered the short notice fight but he wasn't interested in first title defense being on short notice and on an international card.
Strickland won the title after defeating Israel Adesanya via a dominant decision at UFC 293 in September.