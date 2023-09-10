Drake lost $500K when Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya at UFC 293
Is the Drake curse real? After UFC 293, we think it might be.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, Sept. 9 (Sunday in Australia), Sean Strickland pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. He not only defeated Israel Adesanya in the main event at UFC 293, but he did so by walking down the former kickboxing champion and left the Octagon without a single scratch on his face.
Strickland was a +650 underdog leading into the bout and was such a "sure thing" that Drake placed a $500,000 bet that he'd win by KO. And now, he's out all that money.
He posted his bet slip ahead of the bout showing the potential payout of $920,000, should he win.
Adesanya responded to the post by saying “dialed in" but after that performance, he appeared to be anything but dialed in.
A brief history of The Drake Curse
There's been a long-standing superstition that if Drake bets on you, you're going to lose. That's been proven on many occasions not to be true, like when Drake won $2.7 million betting that Adesanya would KO Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April.
But, there's also just as many times people think he jinxed an athlete.
In 2018 Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov after Drake placed a bet on McGregor. In 2019 Anthony Joshua suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. after Drake placed a bet on Joshua. And it's not just combat sports, he's "jinxed" sports stars, college football games, tennis matches and NFL games.
Of course, there's no actual curse, it's all just the nature of sports betting.