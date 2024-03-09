Ryan Garcia sends stern warning to MMA fighters after Joshua vs. Ngannou
Anthony Joshua knocked out Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight boxing headliner and Ryan Garcia had some thoughts.
Boxing star Ryan Garcia feels Anthony Joshua's knockout win over Francis Ngannou should shy away MMA fighters from pursuing the ring.
Joshua knocked Ngannou out cold in their heavyweight boxing clash in Riyadh. Ngannou was looking to earn his first professional win after a split decision loss to Tyson Fury in October.
Despite entering the fight as a significant betting underdog, many were intrigued by how Ngannou would perform in his second boxing fight. Joshua proved why he's one of the top heavyweights in the world with an overhand right that shocked many fans.
Garcia, who has gone back and forth with UFC champion Sean O'Malley recently about a possible fight, thinks Joshua's win serves as a cruel lesson to all MMA fighters.
Ryan Garcia warns MMA fights transition to boxing will 'only get worse'
In a recent tweet, Garcia warned MMA fighters against future crossover fights.
Garcia has the boxing success to back up his argument. He's amassed a 24-1 record in the ring and is set to face Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20.
Joshua has now won four consecutive fights after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. After the win over Ngannou, a future matchup with Tyson Fury or another big name could be next.
As for Ngannou, he's likely set to return to MMA in the PFL. 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira is the most likely opponent for his league debut.
MMA fighters have struggled against proven boxers inside the ring. Conor McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 set the precedent for MMA fighters crossing over into boxing.
Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley are a few additional examples of former UFC stars falling short in their boxing ventures.
While Garcia credits Ngannou for his efforts, he believes that MMA fighters pursuing boxing success isn't a smart decision. MMA fighters could continue to vie for boxing fights, although it could remain a tall task to impress.