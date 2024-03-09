Watch Anthony Joshua knock out Francis Ngannou in brutal fashion (Video)
Anthony Joshua needs only two rounds to knock out Francis Ngannou.
While Francis Ngannou may have had an impressive showing and seen the final bell when fighting Tyson Fury, he didn't have the same fortune in the boxing ring against Anthony Joshua.
Joshua knocked out Ngannou in under six minutes to close out the "Knockout Chaos" pay-per-view card in Saudi Arabia on March 8.
You can watch the footage of the knockout below.
Anthony Joshua puts Francis Ngannou's lights out with three knockdowns
Joshua landed a strong right hand that dropped Ngannou late in the first round. Ngannou survived the count, but he still seemed wobbled. Fortunately for him, it seemed that Joshua did not chase after the finish in the first.
Unfortunately for the former UFC champion, Joshua's power was on display again in the second, dropping him twice. The second time was an overhand right that seemed to put Ngannou out cold.
Joshua has now won four straight since losing the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will certainly be looking closely on the sideline to see if Usyk or Fury comes out the undisputed heavyweight champion in May.
After the fight Joshua spoke highly of Ngannou, urging him to stay in boxing and not give up. He also said he wants to contribute to Ngannou's foundation. On the microphone, he said he wants to fight the winner of Fury vs. Usyk.
Ngannou was not interviewed in the ring after the loss so it's unclear what he intends to do next. After his two fights in pro boxing, will Ngannou finally make his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira? Or will he give it another go in the boxing ring like Joshua said?