Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou results [UPDATED LIVE]
Everything you need to know about the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card including start time, live results and highlights.
The wait is over as the heavily anticipated boxing match between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou takes place. Live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the two will headline a 10-fight card.
The kingdom has become the hub of boxing, and continues to expand to other combat sports too. With this upcoming boxing showdown, it promises to shake up the landscape of the heavyweight division.
Joshua has been a professional boxer since 2013 and, over the years, has risen in prominence to become a two-time former heavyweight champion. Following his title loss in 2021, Joshua looks to find his way back into title contention.
Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion who has now transitioned into the world of boxing, and is having a fast rise through the ranks. Following a narrow split-decision loss in his debut against Tyson Fury, Ngannou looks to bounce back and prove that he belongs in the boxing ring.
The pair will meet in the ring for the first time in a bout that has been nicknamed 'Knockout Chaos', and that theme will be recurring throughout the rest of the card. Three titles will be on the line on the card too.
Zhilei Zhang will be defending the WBO interim heavyweight title against Joseph Park in the co-main event of the evening. Rey Vargas will defend his WBC featherweight gold against Nick Ball.
The vacant WBA super welterweight title will also be up for grabs with Israil Madrimov and Magomed Kurbanov competing for the gold. The rest of the card will be filled out by other prospects across various divisions.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live results [Updated]
Anthony Joshua defeated Francis Ngannou via KO, Round 2 - 2:38
Joseph Parker def. Zhilei Zhang via majority decision (113-113, 114-112, 115-111)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball ruled split draw (114-112 Vargas, 116-110 Ball, 113-113)
Israil Madrimov defeated Magomed Kurbanov via fifth-round TKO (2:25)
Mark Chamberlain defeated Gavin Gwynne via fourth-round TKO
Justis Huni defeated Kevin Lerena via unanimous decision (96-94 x2, 98-92)
Louis Greene defeated Jack McGann via first-round TKO (1:29)
Roman Fury defeated Martin Svarc via unanimous decision (39-37)
Ziyad Almaayouf defeated Christian Lopez Flores via unanimous decision (60-54)
Andrii Novytski defeated Juan Torres via third-round TKO (2:43)
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live stream
The card is available for purchase on DAZN.