Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday, March 8
- Ngannou looks to win his first boxing fight
- Here's everything you need to know about the card
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou steps back into the boxing ring following his fight with Tyson Fury. This time Ngannou faces Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 8.
In Ngannou's boxing debut, he shocked the world when he dropped Fury in their fight and held his own through the whole fight. Some even felt he won and was robbed by the judges who awarded the win to Fury.
This fight doesn't hold the same weight but is still attracting fans from all corners of sports who are hoping to see Ngannou's next moves and potential first boxing win.
Here's what you need to know about the card.
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card
- Anthony Joshua -400 vs. Francis Ngannou
- Rey Vargas (c) vs. Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight title
- Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super welterweight title
- Zhilei Zhang (c) vs. Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne
- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres
How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
When: Friday. March 8
Where: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start time: 11 a.m ET
Ring walks:
Viewing information: DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou betting odds
It's probably no shock that oddsmakers have Joshua, the seasoned boxing veteran as a -550 favorite over Ngannou who sits at +370 at press time.
Here are a few more of the betting odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Round total
5.5 rounds (-192/+150)
Will the fight go to the judges?
Yes: +340 No: -550
Method of victory
Joshua by points or decision: +460
Joshua by KO/TKO: -220
Draw: +3300
Ngannou by points or decision: +2000
Ngannou by KO/TKO: +440