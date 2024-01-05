MMA Twitter reacts to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou boxing fight booking
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is official.
By Amy Kaplan
Francis Ngannou will be boxing again.
According to Ariel Helwani, Ngannou will fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia "later this year." Helwani did not reveal the official date but said a press conference in London next month is scheduled to reveal the date. MMA Junkie later confirmed the date as March 9.
It will be a 10 round fight.
This will be the second boxing fight for Ngannou who shocked the world last year when he fought Tyson Fury, and even knocked him down. Many felt he'd even won the fight and was "robbed" by the judges.
He'll fight another iconic heavyweight boxer. Joshua is coming off a fifth round TKO after his opponent, Otto Wallin, was unable to keep fighting.
The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where both Joshua and Ngannou fought last.
Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion who is currently signed with PFL, though he has not made his promotional debut, yet.
