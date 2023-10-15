Ryan Garcia slams DAZN for broadcasting 'trash' boxing event
Ryan Garcia did not hold back his thoughts on the 'embarrassing' PRIME boxing card.
By Amy Kaplan
Ryan Garcia is not happy with DAZN for airing a PRIME influencer boxing card on Saturday night.
"This was trash leave it on the internet," Garcia tweeted after the event was over. "Dazn don’t put this stuff on again it’s embarrassing."
Garcia wasn't impressed with the main event, a fight between influencer KSI and reality star Tommy Fury.
"They might as well just went to a slow dance together with all that hugging," he tweeted.
But he also seemed unimpressed with Dillon Danis and Logan Paul who fought in the co-main event and went six rounds before Danis was disqualified for trying to take down Paul.
"Dillon is embarrassing," he tweeted. He also wrote, "Never let Dillon Danis fight ever again!"
Even though Garcia didn't want the fights to air, he appeared to have watched the card as he commented on the Salt Papi fight, the Anthony Taylor win and
"Let’s go Salt Papi!!!" he tweeted in support of the influencer who went on to lose his fight.
Of Taylor he tweeted, "I’ll face Anthony ugly Taylor, DEEN the dumbass and KSLIES all in the same day only way I’ll do it. Each of them gets 4 rounds."
He also tweeted, "Anthony Taylor is a** in boxing stop talking about me."
DAZN has previously hosted Garcia's fights and it will be interesting to see if that continues after he went hard at the programming on Saturday.