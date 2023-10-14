Fansided MMA
FanSided

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis results, highlights, live stream [UPDATED LIVE]

Live results, highlights and more from the PRIME card featuring KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

By Amy Kaplan

KSI v Tommy Fury
KSI v Tommy Fury / Ben Roberts Photo/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The day has finally arrived and Dillon Danis did not pull out of the fight.

The PRIME card featured a plethora of influencers and social media stars taking on former MMA fighters, boxers, or fellow influencers on a wacky card that no one asked for, but we're all going to watch.

In the main event is a fight between KSI and Tommy Fury but we're really all here for the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Follow along with FanSided MMA throughout the night for all the results and highlights as they happen.

PRIME: KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card

KSI vs. Tommy Fury

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tommy Fury defeated KSI via majority decision

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification (round 6)

Salt Papi vs. Slim

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Slim defeated Salt Papi via TKO, Round 4 - 2:54

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Deen the Great defeated Walid Sharks via unanimous decision

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Anthony Taylor defeated King Kenny via unanimous decision

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

OFFICIAL RESULTS: My Mate Nate defeated Whindersson Nunes unanimous decision

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Declared a plit draw

Preliminary Card

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ed Matthews defeated Swarmz via KO, Round 1 - 0:30

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tempo Arts defeated Chase DeMoor via split decision

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Astrid Wett defeated Alexia Grace via majority decision

Ayodeji Araoye vs. Sam Gumbley

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ayodeji Araoye defeated Sam Gumbley via TKO, Round 1 - 1:59

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream

While we cannot condone streaming fights via third parties, we know it happens. There are links usually found on Reddit or you can search sites like crackstream, sportsurge, or streameast. Happy hunting.

Next. How many rounds are in a boxing fight?. dark

HOME/Boxing