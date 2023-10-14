Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis results, highlights, live stream [UPDATED LIVE]
Live results, highlights and more from the PRIME card featuring KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
By Amy Kaplan
The day has finally arrived and Dillon Danis did not pull out of the fight.
The PRIME card featured a plethora of influencers and social media stars taking on former MMA fighters, boxers, or fellow influencers on a wacky card that no one asked for, but we're all going to watch.
In the main event is a fight between KSI and Tommy Fury but we're really all here for the co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
Follow along with FanSided MMA throughout the night for all the results and highlights as they happen.
PRIME: KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight card
KSI vs. Tommy Fury
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tommy Fury defeated KSI via majority decision
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification (round 6)
Salt Papi vs. Slim
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Slim defeated Salt Papi via TKO, Round 4 - 2:54
Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Deen the Great defeated Walid Sharks via unanimous decision
King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Anthony Taylor defeated King Kenny via unanimous decision
Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate
OFFICIAL RESULTS: My Mate Nate defeated Whindersson Nunes unanimous decision
Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Declared a plit draw
Preliminary Card
Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ed Matthews defeated Swarmz via KO, Round 1 - 0:30
Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tempo Arts defeated Chase DeMoor via split decision
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Astrid Wett defeated Alexia Grace via majority decision
Ayodeji Araoye vs. Sam Gumbley
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ayodeji Araoye defeated Sam Gumbley via TKO, Round 1 - 1:59
Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream
While we cannot condone streaming fights via third parties, we know it happens. There are links usually found on Reddit or you can search sites like crackstream, sportsurge, or streameast. Happy hunting.