Road to UFC Season 3 live results & highlights
By Jake Foley, Amy Kaplan
At UFC Vegas 96, The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 will conclude with the tournament championships rewarding contracts to one featherweight and one middleweight. Meanwhile, season eight of Dana White's Contender Series has begun and eight contracts have been awarded through two weeks.
On Friday, August 23, another opportunity for prospects to be signed by the UFC will be presented when Road to UFC hits the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are eight semifinal matchups scheduled across four divisions, with each winner advancing to the championship later this year.
Episode five will start at 9 p.m. ET to determine the finalists at flyweight and bantamweight. At 135 pounds, Japan's Tokitaka Nakanishi (12-3) goes toe-to-toe with China's Balgyn Jenisuly in the main event. The winner of the previously mentioned matchup faces Su Young You (12-3) or Daermisi Zhawupasi (9-1).
In the co-main event, flyweights Dong Hoon Choi (7-0) from South Korea and India's Angad Bisht (10-3) look to extend their win streak. Whoever emerges victorious will find themselves fighting for a UFC contract against Kiru Singh Sahota (11-2) or Ruel Panales (5-1).
The first episode of the night also features a non-tournament showcase matchup in the women's flyweight division. Highly touted Irish fighter Danni McCormack (8-2) plans to show why she deserves to be in the UFC when she meets Qihui Yan (25-4) in the Octagon.
As for episode six, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night, the main event pins featherweights China's Bin Xie (12-4) and Japan's Masuto Kawana. The other 145-pound championship spot will be occupied by Shin Haraguchi (8-1) and Kangjie Zhu (19-4).
The co-main event highlights the women's strawweight division. Huaxiang Dong (12-2) will take on Ming Shi (15-5) in an all-Chinese matchup. Whoever wins can expect to face China's Xiaocan Feng (9-2) or Japan's Miki Motono (8-4).
Episode six's non-tournament showcase matchup takes place in the welterweight division. The undefeated Samandrar Muruodv (10-0) from Tajikistan comes in as a sizeable betting favorite against former Cage Titans champion Jonathan Piersma (9-2).
Take a look at the results and highlights for episodes five and six of Road to UFC 2024 below.
Road to UFC Episode 5 results and highlights
Tokitaka Nakanishi vs. Balgyn Jenisuly
Dong Hoon Choi vs. Angad Bisht
Su Young You vs. Daemisi Zhawupasi
Kiru Singh Sahota vs. Ruel Panales
Qihui Yan vs. Danni McCormack - Showcase matchup
Bin Xie vs. Masuto Kawana
Huaxiang Dong vs. Ming Shi
Shin Haraguchi vs. Kangjie Zhu
Xiaocan Feng vs. Miki Motono
Samandar Murodov vs. Jonathan Piersma
