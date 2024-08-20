Contender Series Week 2 live results & highlights
By Amy Kaplan
The second episode of Dana White's Contender Series Season 8 will take place on Tuesday, August 20 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. In episode one, White handed out four contracts across five fights. On Tuesday 10 more fighters will compete for their chance at earning the highly coveted UFC contract.
Headlining the event is a 170-pound main event between Canada's Pat Pytlik (9-1) and Sweden's Andreas Gustafsson (10-2). Pytlik is coming into the fight on a two-fight win streak with back-to-back first-round finished under the Unified MMA banner. Gustafsson is also on a two-fight win streak.
The co-main event is a scrap between Russia's Rizvan Kuniev (12-2) and Brazil's Hugo Cunha for the heavyweight division. There are also two men's bantamweight bouts and a 185-pound fight featured on the episode.
Cortavious Romious vs. Michael Imperato captured the attention of fans with their heated face-off during the weigh-ins on Monday morning and should be a fight to pay close attention to on Tuesday night.
Australia's Cam Rowston takes on Torrez Finney in the second fight of the night. Rowston hasn't lost a fight since 2019 and looks to extend that win streak versus Finney. The undefeated Finney is coming off a first-round finish in May.
Opening the card is Billy Brand vs. Cody Haddon, two fighters with winning streaks and huge finishes. Follow along with FanSided MMA who is cage side for all your live results throughout the night.
DWCS Week 2 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Andreas Gustafsson vs. Pat Pytlik
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Hugo Cunha
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Cortavious Romious vs. Michael Imperato
Cortavious Romious earned the nod over Michael Imperato after a three-round domination. Unfortunately the fight wasn't all that exciting (outside of the dual groin strikes) and I'm not so sure that Romious will get a contract after that performance. OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cortavious Romious defeated Michael Imperato via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Cam Rowston vs. Torrez Finney
Torrez Finney dominated th fight ith his wrestling but the performance wasn't impressive enough to earn him the contract most likely. We'll have to see if UFC president Dana White agrees or now. OFFICIAL RESULTS: Torrez Finney defeated Cam Rowston via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Billy Brand vs. Cody Haddon
Billy Brand started the round by asking Paul Felder who he picked to win, unfortunately, it wasn't Brand to get the nod and the joke flopped. Haddon submitted Brand in the very first round and will likely get the contract at the end of the night. OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cody Haddon defeated Billy Brand via submission (rear-naked choke), Roun 1 - 3:09