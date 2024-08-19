Contender Series Week 2 weigh-in results
By Amy Kaplan
The first episode of Season 8 of Dana White's Contender Series went off without a hitch. UFC president Dana White handed out four contracts over five fights and four of the fights were finishes. In episode two, airing on Aug. 20, there will be five more fights will be on the show with more hopefuls looking for a contract.
Headlining the event is a 170-pound main event between Canada's Pat Pytlik (9-1) and Sweden's Andreas Gustafsson (10-2). Pytlik is coming into the fight on a two-fight win streak with back-to-back first-round finished under the Unified MMA banner. Gustafsson is also on a two-fight win streak, both finishes under the Fight Club Rush banner.
The co-main event is a scrap between Russia's Rizvan Kuniev (12-2) and Brazil's Hugo Cunha for the heavyweight division. There's also two men's bantamweight bouts and a 185 pound fight featured on the episode.
FanSided MMA will be on site for the weigh-ins which start promptly at 9 am PT on Monday morning. The event airs on Tuesday night on ESPN+ starting at 5 pm PT.
DWCS Week 2 weigh in results [UPDATED LIVE]
- Andreas Gustafsson (170.5) vs. Pat Pytlik (169)
- Rizvan Kuniev (263.5) vs. Hugo Cunha (259.5)
- Cortavious Romious (136) vs. Michael Imperato (135)
- Cam Rowston (184.5) vs. Torrez Finney (185.5)
- Billy Brand () vs. Cody Haddon (135)