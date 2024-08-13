Contender Series Week 1 live results & highlights
Dana White's Contender Series returns for its eighth season after giving out 46 contracts last season. Middleweights Mansur Abdul-Malik and Wes Schultz will headline the opening card.
Abdul-Malik is undefeated at 5-0 and has yet to see a second round, including his amateur career. Abdul-Malik most recently competed at LFA 176. Schultz is a veteran of the LFA, going 5-1 with four finishes while with the promotion, most recently competing at LFA 181. Schultz's only professional loss comes against season 7 winner Dylan Budka. Schultz is an NCAA Division I level wrestler who has brought his funky style into MMA and trains with former UFC fighter Zak Ottow. Abdul-Malik has an "ugly" fighting style compared to Schultz's more conventional style, which should make for a memorable main event to kick off DWCS.
The co-main event features welterweights Ding Meng and Rami Hamed. Meng is a veteran with 42 fights since going pro in 2015 and has a short stint with ONE Championship. Meng is coming over from JCK (Jeu Cheng King) in China where he was the welterweight champion. Hamed is a Titan FC vet on a four-fight win streak but hasn't fought in almost two years.
Light heavyweights will feature in the battle of regional champions. Georgian Mikheil Sazhiniani carries a six-fight win streak with five finishes on the heels of becoming local promotion GFC's (Georgian Fighting Championship) light heavyweight champion, into DWCS. LFA light heavyweight champion Bruno Lopes, who was unsuccessful last year against Brendson Ribeiro on DWCS, will get another shot after defending his title at LFA 175.
Featherweights Jose Delgado and Ernie Juarez will carry impressive win streaks into their matchup. Delgado has won four straight all ending by finish, most recently competing at LFA 188. Delgado will also be stepping in on short notice for Juarez's original opponent, Icaro Brito. Juarez is undefeated at 8-0 and is the featherweight champion for Urijah Faber's promotion A1 Combat.
The card will be opened up by two of the best flyweight prospects in the sport, Lone'er Kavanagh and An Tuan Ho. Kavanagh is undefeated at 6-0 and is coming over from Cage Warriors. Ho, who is also undefeated at 6-0, has spent his entire pro career with LFA, most recently competing at LFA 176. Ho was on the cusp of fighting for the LFA flyweight title before accepting a spot on DWCS. Ho is also a member of the MMA Lab, which features former DWCS winner and current UFC bantamweight champion "Suga" Sean O'Malley.
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Wes Schultz
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Ding Meng vs. Rami Hamed
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Rami Hamed defeated Meng Ding via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Mikheil Sazhiniani vs. Bruno Lopes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bruno Lopes defeated Mikheil Sazhiniani via TKO, Round 2 - 4:14
Jose Delgado vs. Ernie Juarez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jose Delgado defeated Ernie Juarez via knockout, Round 2 - 1:25
Lone'er Kavanagh vs. An Tuan Ho
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Lone'er Kavanagh defeated An Tuan Ho via knockout, Round 1 - 2:35
