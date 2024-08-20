UFC Vegas 96: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
The UFC will return to the UFC APEX to host another fight card on August 24. Headlining the card is a veteran versus young prospect matchup in the middleweight division, as No. 5 ranked Jared Cannonier will take on No. 12 ranked Caio Borralho. Cannonier has experience fighting in three weight classes, including light heavyweight, heavyweight, and middleweight. He is a heavy-pressure power puncher, with good cardio and leg kicks. Borralho is on a 15-fight winning streak and trains at the Fighting Nerds gym, where Brazilian prospects are rising and looking impressive in their UFC victories. He appears well-rounded as he strikes well, wrestles skillfully, and is durable.
The co-main event will be No. 9 ranked Angela Hill fighting No. 11 ranked Tabatha Ricci in a strawweight fight. This fight card will include the final fights to close out this year's season of the Ultimate Fighter. The fights will be a middleweight bout, Ryan Loder vs. Robert Valentin, and Kaan Ofli, a featherweight, against a short-notice opponent to be announced soon. Two more veteran vs. young prospect matchups will close out the main card. While No. 12 ranked Neil Magny fights Michael Morales at welterweight, Gerald Meerschaert will battle Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout.
Headlining the prelims will be a featherweight bout between Danny Silva and Dennis Buzukja. Viacheslav Borshchev is an exciting lightweight who will take on James Llontop. Zachary Reese is a rising prospect, at middleweight, who is coming off a 20-second knockout victory, in the first round and he will be fighting José Medina. Women's bantamweights will collide as Jacqueline Cavalcanti will fight Josiah Nunes. Finally, the fight that will open up the whole card will be a women's flyweight bout in Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo.
UFC Vegas 96 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET
- Jared Cannonier (17-7) vs. Caio Borralho (16-1(1))
- Angela Hill (17-13) vs. Tabatha Ricci (10-2)
- Robert Valentin (10-3) vs. Ryan Loder (6-1)
- Kaan Ofli (10-2-1) vs. TBD (TUF featherweight finalist)
- Neil Magny (29-11) vs. Michael Morales (16-0)
- Edmen Shabazyan (13-4) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (36-17)
PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
- Danny Silva (9-1) vs. Dennis Buzukja (12-4)
- Viacheslav Borshchev (7-4-1) vs. James Llontop (14-3)
- Zachary Reese (7-1) vs. José Medina (11-3)
- Jacqueline Cavalcanti (6-1) vs. Josiane Nunes (10-2)
- Wang Cong (5-0) vs. Victoria Leonardo (9-5)
UFC Vegas 96 betting odds
The odds for the main event are solid as Borralho, the young prospect, is a -210 favorite over Cannonier, the veteran who is currently a +162 underdog. That is reasonable due to Borralho's major win streak and Cannonier being 40 while making a quick turnaround after a stoppage loss. The co-main event is much closer in odds as Ricci is a -108 favorite while Hill is a -118 underdog. Both are solid competitors, making this a close fight to call. Odds are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook, as they refresh periodically and are subject to change.