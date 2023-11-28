Predicting the next 3 new UFC champions
Winning and defending a UFC title is one of the hardest feats in professional sports. These three individuals are on the cusp of obtaining that goal if everything plays out in their favor in the coming months.
3. Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev is in an interesting position. Rewind the clock back to 2020. The world was struggling with COVID-19 and the UFC was the only sports league that found a way to power forward. Chimaev popped into the Octagon and started dispatching his opponents like they were children. He defeated Rhys McKee, John Phillips, and Gerald Meerschaert from July to September – stopping each man in spectacular fashion.
Then all that momentum vanished. A scary bout with COVID threatened his career, then travel issues kept him from competing within the United States. When Chimaev stepped into the ring with some of the best available to him, he didn’t look like the world-beater that UFC advertised him as. Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman created some interesting questions about Chimaev and how he fares against the best that the division has to offer. Is Chimaev that guy who is going to hold a title in two divisions, or is he overhyped?
What makes Chimaev a viable option for a future champion is the popularity he has within the UFC and with fans. Whether controversial or not, Chimeav has garnered a lot of attention and opportunity for what he does within the cage. Strickland holds the 185-pound title and is scheduled to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 on January 20. With nearly two months to go before that contest, anything can change. If either of those individuals drops off the card, do not be surprised if Chimeav is slotted to take their place.
If Chimeav does find himself in the right position to capitalize on a title shot, which version of him will show up? Strickland surprised a lot of watchers when he was able to stick to a solid game plan to defeat Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis pulled off his own shocking victory when he defeated Robert Whittaker. Both men would be interesting opponents for Chimeav and should not be overlooked. But if the timing plays out right in 2024, fans should expect to see him fight for and possibly hold the UFC middleweight championship.