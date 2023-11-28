Predicting the next 3 new UFC champions
Winning and defending a UFC title is one of the hardest feats in professional sports. These three individuals are on the cusp of obtaining that goal if everything plays out in their favor in the coming months.
2. Erin Blanchfield
Erin Blanchfield goes by the nickname “Cold Blooded” and she certainly fights like it. She’s one of those young fighters that veteran competitors fear. Blanchfield started practicing jiu-jitsu early in her life and has been a competitor ever since. She’s one of those talented performers who have trained across several disciplines since her youth and is not putting it all together as a still-developing adult. Now, at 24 years old she’s a force in the women’s flyweight division and someone that should be seen as a future champion.
All eyes are on Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso currently holds the title, leaving Noche UFC with the belt when her second battle against Shevchenko ended in a split draw. There’s no word on what’s next for the two women, with many eyeing a third contest between them. This bout hasn’t been announced or hinted at by the UFC, but it’s one that would make sense with the direction of the division. The UFC can either go in that direction or skip it entirely and book Blanchfield to take on Grasso in what would be a massive fight for that division. Blanchfield is sitting in the third position in the flyweight rankings and should not be expected to compete again before getting a title shot.
Blanchfield can wrestle, strike, and has strong jiu-jitsu. She’s a threatening opponent for any woman at 125 pounds. Look at her track record in the UFC, she’s displayed each of those abilities equally and found success with them along the way. Timing looks to play a big part in her path to the championship. If neither Grasso nor Shevchenko are available to battle for the belt, then the expectations are that Blanchfield is next in line. That is an opening she will capitalize on, as she has the skills to defeat either woman or win the UFC flyweight championship.