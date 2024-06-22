Power Slap's women's division just got a hell of a lot better with Paige VanZant signing
By Amy Kaplan
Power Slap has announced a new striker has been added to their roster, former UFC fighter turned BKFC fighter Paige VanZant. The announcement was made during the UFC Saudi Arabia broadcast. We reported the rumors earlier this week.
VanZant will debut at power Slap 8 versus Christine Wolmarans, who was one half of the first-ever women's Power Slap official match.
The slap-fighting promotion has found huge success with Sheena Bathory who has competed several times as both a coach and an athlete since the promotion was created. Bathory has gone viral for all three of her performances but Dana White has expressed that it's been difficult to find women who want to compete versus her.
VanZant is the first former UFC fighter to sign with Power Slap. She competed in the UFC from November 2014 through July 2020 and holds an 8-5 professional MMA record. While in the UFC she was shot into mainstream stardom after she appeared on ABC's Dancing With The Stars and in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She left the UFC and began competing in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner but lost both of her fights via decision. She most recently competed in a boxing fight with adult film star Elle Brooke and the fight ended in a draw.
She has spoken about her post-UFC career and the money she makes doing her OnlyFans content. She says she makes more money in one single day on the website than she did in her UFC career. “OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career,” she said. “I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. Combined. Yeah.” She also hosts a successful podcast with her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford.
Power Slap adds Paige VanZant, Katharina Lehner to growing roster
Power Slap 8 will feature a new slapper Katharina Lehner who takes on Jackie Cataline. Lehner has a background in MMA and will be making her debut. Cataline debuted at Power Slap 7 versus Bathory and knocked out the veteran slapper. She was disqualified for clubbing after review. She will look to earn her first win this time around.
The edition of more women in Power Slap will help bring awareness and more eyes to the controversial (but growing) sport. I was a guest, along with Bathory and Wolmarans speaking with Slap News about women in slap fighting and how we think the sport can grow,
Power Slap 8 takes place on Friday, June 28, live on Rumble from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. It's headlined by a super heavyweight contest between Super Heavyweight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian (14-1, 12 KOs) and No. 4 ranked Super Heavyweight, Danie “The Pitbull” Van Heerden (2-1, 2 KOs).