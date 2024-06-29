Power Slap 8 live results & highlights
Power Slap returns with its eighth event on Friday, June 28. Live from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, the eight-fight card will serve as part of the UFC's biggest fight week of the year.
The 2024 UFC International Fight Week features several events, including the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, is headlined by the UFC 303 event. That fight night takes place on Saturday, June 29 but, in the lead-up to it, Power Slap returns with an exciting night of action.
Power Slap 8 will be headlined by the super heavyweight championship match between Koa 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes and Danie 'The Pitbull' Van Heerden. This will be a showdown of the ages, and it is certainly one of the top matches to watch over the UFC 303 weekend.
Viernes is the current super heavyweight champion, and he is a legend within the promotion. Van Heerden, on the other hand, is the no. 4-ranked super heavyweight.
The Power Slap 8 co-main event will be a welterweight bout. Emanuel 'No Love' Muniz will be defending his welterweight title for the first time against rising no. 2-ranked striker, Anthony 'Babyface' Blackburn.
This will be Muniz's eighth match, with him having a 5-win and 2-loss record. Two of his wins were knockouts. Blackburn remains undefeated in his four-fight career.
The card will also see the promotional debut of Paige '12 Gauge' VanZant. She does so against Christine 'The Edge' Wolmarans. VanZant is known for her stints in mixed martial arts, boxing, and bareknuckle boxing. She now makes her transition over into the world of slap fighting against Wolmarans in a bantamweight bout.
Another super heavyweight bout on the card will see Vasilii 'Dumpling' Kamotskii clash with Kamil 'Polar Bear' Marusarz. Whilst Kamotskii looks for a spot in the divisional rankings, Marusarz hopes to hold on to his no. 9 position, and potentially even move up in the division.
The main card curtain-raiser will be the sole heavyweight bout between Austin 'Turp Daddy Slim' Turpin and Vernon 'The Mechanic' Cathey. The bout was initially supposed to take place at light heavyweight but, following Turpin's failure to make weight, they were moved up in weight.
The prelims will have three bouts from three divisions. Namely, these will be bout offerings from the middleweight, super heavyweight, and women's featherweight divisions. The prelim card feature bout will be a middleweight bout between Wesley 'All The Smoke' Drain and Isaih 'Pretty Boy' Quinones. Ranked no. 3 and no. 6 respectively, Drain and Quinones looks to make their marks in the division, and potentially challenge champion John Davis.
The Power Slap 8 card will also feature a women's featherweight bout between Jackie 'The Hybrid' Cataline and Katharina 'German Gypsy' Lehner. This will be the first of two women's fights featured on the card.
The prelim card will be opened up by Dayne 'Da Hawaiian Hitman' Viernes and Duane 'The Iron Giant' Crespo. The two will clash in a three-round super heavyweight bout.
The card will also feature three other non-live taped fights which will be aired at a later date. The three matches will be in the heavyweight division, the middleweight division, and the welterweight division.
All fighters have already weighed in and had their coin tosses. Now, all that is left is for the action to take place.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Power Slap 8 live results [Updated]
Da Crazy Hawaiian defeated Danie van Heerden via decision to retain the Power Slap super heavyweight title
Anthony Blackburn defeated Emanuel Muniz via split decision to become the new Power Slap welterweight champion
Paige VanZant defeated Christine Wolmarans via unanimous decision
Vasilii Kamotskii defeated Kamil Marusarz via KO
Vernon Cathey defeated Austin Turpin via KO
Power Slap 8 prelims
Isaih Quinones defeated Wesley Drain via KO
Jackie Cataline defeated Katharina Lehner via DQ in Round 2
Duane Crespo Jr. defeates Dayne Viernes via unanimous decision