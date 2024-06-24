Power Slap 8 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
Dana White's Power Slap takes place during the UFC's International Fight Week festivities. The card takes place on Friday, June 28, the night before UFC 303, and will move up the road from the UFC APEX to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Headlining the card is a super heavyweight fight between reigning champion Da Crazy Hawaiian putting his title on the line versus Danie “Pitbull” van Heerden, a slap-fighting icon. The co-main event is a welterweight title match between reigning champion Emanuel “No Love” Muniz and the challenger, Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn.
First the first time in the history of the promotion there will be two women's matches. UFC fighter Paige VanZant will be making her promotional debut by facing off with Christine “The Edge” Wolmarans in a bantamweight contest. Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline will make her sophomore appearance when she takes on newcomer Katharina “German Gypsy” Lehner in a women's featherweight match-up.
Power Slap 8 promo
Power Slap 8 fight card
Coin toss winners and striking first are in bold.
- Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Danie “Pitbull” van Heerden - Super heavyweight title match, 5 rounds
- Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (C) vs. Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn - welterweight title match, 5 rounds
- Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant vs. Christine “The Edge” Wolmarans - bantamweight, 3 rounds
- Kamil “Polar Bear” Marusarz vs. Dumpling - Super heavyweight match, 3 rounds
- Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin vs. Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey - Light heavyweight match, 3 rounds
- Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain vs. Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones - Middleweight match, 3 rounds
- Jackie “The Hybrid” Cataline vs. Katharina “German Gypsy” Lehner - Featherweight match, 3 rounds
- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes vs. Duane “The Iron Giant” Crespo - Super heavyweight match, 3 rounds
Power Slap 8 betting odds
Power Slap has partnered with Circa Resort and Casino to be the official sportsbook partner of Power Slap. This will extend over the next three years. Right now you'll need to live in either Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, or Iowa to bet via Circa. There are several other offshore betting sites that you can also bet on Power Slap.
SLAPPER
ODDS
Da Crazy Hawaiian
-245
Danie Van Heerden
+195
Emanuel No Love
-175
Babyface Blackburn
+145
Paige VanZant
No odds yet
Christine Wolmarans
No odds yet
Kamil Marusarz
+240
Dumpling
-300
Austin Turpin
-215
Veron Cathey
+175
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.