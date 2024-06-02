The new UFC 303 promo will give you chills
By Adam Stocker
During the UFC 302 main card, the UFC released a new promo video for UFC 303, and it will immediately give you chills and make you excited for the fights. In the main event, Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to fight Michael Chandler.
The video opens with crowd shots from some of McGregor's previous fights. In a voice over, McGregor states "every time I make that walk to the Octagon, my aim is to create magic."
The video shifts to highlights of McGregor's last fight at UFC 264 when he suffered a broken ankle. McGregor is shown being wheeled out of the arena and loaded into an ambulance. Over top of the imagines, Joe Rogan says "his leg snapped in half and no one in combat sports has come back and been the same."
Aerosmith's Dream On starts to play as imagine as McGregor talks about earning redemption and getting back in the game. Immediately, McGregor highlight reel is cut off by Chandler. "Surprise, surprised," screamed Chandler as an image of him walking forward appears on screen.
Full UFC 303 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Conor McGregor (22-6-0) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8-0)
- Jamahal Hill (12-2-0) vs. Carlos Ulberg (11-1-0)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (10-3-0)
- Joe Pyfer (12-3-0) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7-0)
- Ian Machado Garry (14-0-0) vs. Michael Page (22-2-0)
PRELIM
- Cub Swanson (29-13-0) vs. Andre Fili (23-11-0)
- Charles Jourdain (15-7-1) vs. Jean Silva (12-2-0)
- Payton Talbott (8-0-0) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (12-2-0)
FIGHT PASS PRELIM
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-12-0) vs. Gillian Robertson (13-8-0)
- Andrei Arlovski (34-23-0) vs. Martin Buday (13-2-0)
- Rei Tsuruya (3-0-0) vs. Carlos Hernandez (9-3-0)
Chandler's highlight reel rolls with it concluding with Chandler calling out McGregor. In a voice over, McGregor responded, "be carefully what you wish for."
The video alternates between highlights of the two fighters knocking out several of their opponents. With the music hitting it's high point, it immediately gets any fight fans' blood going in anticipation of the fight. Some of the highlights from The Ultimate Fighter are shown with McGregor pushing Chandler.
The video penultimate moment was the highlights of the co-main eventers, Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg. The promo video concluded with the hype machine going into another level with several UFC commentators stating that it is one of the biggest fights ever.
UFC 303 takes place on June 29 in Las Vegas. It will be the first time that McGregor has fought since July 10, 2021.