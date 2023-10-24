Power Slap 5 weigh-in results, first face-offs (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Power Slap 5 is set to be the biggest card in the promotion's history with four title fights and the first women's match. But before the matches could happen, first everyone had to make weight. On Tuesday morning all of the strikers stepped on the scales at the UFC APEX.
And every striker was on weight. All eight men competing for a title stepped on the scales on weight and the women were on point as well.
Two slappers needed the curtian when weighing in. Sheena Bathory and Austin Turpin both weighed in using the box with Turpin declaring he was "butt naked in this b***h," as he hit the 205 pound mark.
Power Slap 5 face-off video
Power Slap 5 weigh-in results
Main card - LIVE ON RUMBLE
- Layne "Da Crazy Hawaiian" Viernes (384) vs. Kalani Vakameilalo (382)
- Damien Dibbell (256.5) vs. Nate Burnard (265)
- Ron "Wolverine" Bata (205) vs. Austin Turpin (205)
- John Davis (184) vs. Azael Rodriguez (184)
Preliminary card - LIVE ON RUMBLE
- Sheena Bathory (146) vs. Christine Wolmarans (142.5)
- Ryan Phillips (254.5) vs. Darius Mata-Varona (265)
- Wesley Drain (185) vs. Travis Aragon (184)
- Vernon Cathey (206) vs. Bear Bennett (205.5)
Pre-taped prelims
- Waylon Frost (164.5) vs. Andrew Provost (170.5)
- Cody Cox (237) vs. Bryan Dozier (263.5)
- Anthony Blackburn (169) vs. Andrew Fields (168)
- Brenden Mahon (150.5) vs. Dallas Marron (153)