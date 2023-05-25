Power Slap 2: Ron 'Wolverine' Bata vs. Damien 'The Bell' Dibbell live results [UPDATED]
By Amy Kaplan
Power Slap 2 results for Ron Bata vs. Damien Dibbell, updated live.
Power Slap 2 went down on Wednesday night from the UFC APEX. The card featured three champions defending their titles for the first time and the debut of the super heavyweight division. We were on-site and will update you with the results as the night progresses.
MAIN CARD
Damien Dibbell defeated Ron Bata via unanimous decision for the heavyweight title
Ayjay Hintz defeated Russell Rivero to retain the light heavyweight title via second-round DQ due to stepping
John Davis defeated Wesley Drain to retain the middleweight title
Dayne Viernes defeated Slap for Cash via second-round KO
PRELIM
Alan Klingbeil defeated Vernon Cathey via second-round KO
Waylon Frost defeated Jesus Gaspar Diaz via first-round KO
Dorian Perez defeated Darius Mata-Varona via unanimous decision
Cole Young vs. Anthony Blackburn declared a majority draw
Emanuel Muniz defeated Christopher Debow via unanimous decision
EARLY PRELIM (PRIVATE, RESULTS UNKNOWN)
Kamil Mausarz vs. James Deebo
Duane Crespo vs. Cody Cox
Azael Rodriguez vs. Jesse Nutting
Austin Turpin vs. Bryan Dozier
Joseph Landman vs. Amir Nuriddeen
James Santamaria vs. Andrew Fields