PFL San Antonio results [UPDATED LIVE]
Follow along live starting at 6 p.m. ET for all the results, highlights, and news from PFL 1.
The PFL kicks off the 2024 regular season in San Antonio, Texas on April 4. Live from the Boeing Center, the best heavyweights and women's flyweights that the PFL will begin their journey towards the championship.
This event marks the promotion's second visit to San Antonio, following PFL 7 in the 2023 season. The PFL's heavyweight division within the PFL's regular season has produced some of the most exciting and entertaining performances in mixed martial arts.
In 2024, the PFL's regular season introduces a new division as the women's flyweights will also get the chance to compete for a championship. In addition to that, this event will witness the inclusion of several Bellator fighters, as a result of the PFL's acquisition of that promotion.
The main event of the evening will witness a clash between former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky and the 2022 PFL heavyweight champion Ante Delija. Whilst Moldavsky looking to dominate the Smart Cage upon his promotional debut, Delija looks to once again dominate the very arena of combat he did once before.
The co-main event will pit PFL 2023 heavyweight championship runner-up Denis Goltsov go up against long-time Bellator heavyweight Linton Vassell. With both Goltsov and Vassell having extended runs with their respective promotions, this bout will serve as yet another classic PFL vs. Bellator clash.
The event will also feature a rematch of epic proportions as Bellator flyweight champion Liz Carmouche and former titleholder Juliana Velasquez meet in the Smart Cage. This will be the pair's third meeting following Carmouche successfully challenging then defending the gold against Velasquez.
Another women's flyweight bout on the card will be the one between 2023 PFL Europe flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva and Lisa Mauldin, who has been tried and tested in the PFL's Smart Cage. Undefeated in her professional career, Ditcheva gets the opportunity to once again dominate the PFL's arena, and she goes up against an equally determined Mauldin.
That is not all that the divisions will have to offer, as several other fighters within the heavyweight and women's flyweight divisions will also be competing. In total, each division has 10 competitors, with all 20 athletes being active on April 4.
The remaining heavyweights set to be in action include Daniel James, Marcelo Golm, Blagoy Ivanov, Sergei Bilostenniy, Steve Mowry, and Oleg Popov. The women's flyweights include Taila Santos, Ilara Joanne, Kana Watanabe, Shanna Young, Chelsea Hacket, and Jena Bishop.
Besides those 10 regular season fights, the PFL San Antonio card also has two other fights on offer. There will be a featherweight bout between Lucas Brennan and Dimitre Ivy. The prelim card curtain-raiser will be a bantamweight bout between Bryce Meredith and Ty Johnson.
With 12 fights on the card to kick off the PFL 2024 regular season, the PFL San Antonio card can be expected to be a must-see fight night.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.