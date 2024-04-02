2024 PFL 1: San Antonio fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
The Professional Fighter's League starts its 2024 season this week.
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighter's League will be opening its 2024 season on Thursday, April 4. The card has already had some last-minute shake-ups including several during fight week. The card takes place at the Boeing Center in San Antonio, Texas and will feather the heavyweight and women's flyweight fights, the first for the long season format. This will also be the first season since the PFL purchased Bellator and merged several fighters into the PFL season.
Headling the card is PFL's Ante Delija vs. former Bellator interim champion Valentin Moldavsky. Delija is the veteran of the PFL Smart Cage having fought under the banner since 2019. He's currently riding a five-fight win streak with wins over the likes of Matheus Scheffel (twice), Shelton Graves, and Maurice Greene, among others.
Moldavsky is coming off a win over Steve Mowry at Bellator 298. Before that, he lost to Linton Vassell and Ryan Bader with a no-contest sandwiched between the two losses.
2023 PFL finalist Denis Goltsov takes on Bellator's Linton Vassell in the co-main event. Goltsov was undefeated in the 2023 season before getting knocked out by Renan Ferreira. He will be looking to get back in the win column to start the season right. Vassell is on a five-fight win streak, four of those by way of finish.
PFL 1: Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky fight card
PFL 1 main card | ESPN2 and ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET
- Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky
- Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell
- Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
PFL 1 preliminary card | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
- Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy
- Taila Santos vs. Ilara Joanne
- Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov
- Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young
- Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop
- Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy
- Bryce Meredith vs. Ty Johnson
PFL 1: Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky odds
According to DraftKings, the main event is neck and neck in terms of betting odds. Delija is at -118 and Moldavsky is -102. Despite the small margins of the main event, there is a major underdog on the card. Lisa Mauldin is taking on the PFL Europe champion Dakota Ditcheva and Mauldin is sitting at +950 at press time. Ditcheva is a whopping -1650 favorite.