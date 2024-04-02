2024 PFL 1: San Antonio fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Your Updated PFL San Antonio Fight Card



•Tyrelle Fortune is OUT

•New Matchup: Marcelo Golm v. Daniel James

•𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: Early Card starts at 6:30pm ET | Main Card starts at 10pm ET



[ #PFLRegularSeason |Thursday , April 4th |10PM ET | 🎟️… pic.twitter.com/sw8yUgRyb0