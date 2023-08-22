PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos weigh-in results
Everything you need to know about the final PFL Playoff event on weigh-in day.
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL hosts its final PFL Playoffs event of the season where it looks to decide the final four men who will advance to the finals.
On the scales were four lightweights: Clay Collard, Shane Burgos, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Bruno Miranda. All four men made weight ahead of their Wednesday night fight.
The wlterweights had a bit of a hiccup though. 2022 champion Sadibou Sy made weight but his opponent, Carlos Leal, came in one pound over the 171 allowance. Due to the miss he'll be fined 20 percent and have one point deducted on the scorecards should the fight go to decision. The other two welterweights, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Solomon Renfro both made weight.
Here are the full results.
PFL Playoffs complete weigh-in results
ESPN card
- Clay Collard (155) vs. Shane Burgos (156)
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6) vs. Bruno Miranda (154)
- Sadibou Sy (170.8) vs. Carlos Leal (172)*
- Magomed Magomedkerimov (170) vs. Solomon Renfro (170.4)
- Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.2) vs. Ed Davis (155.6)
*Leal missed weight and 20 percent of his purse will go to his opponent. Leal will have a 1-point penalty applied to his final scorecards for this bout.
ESPN+ card
- Alexei Pergande (145.6) vs. Shawn Stefanelli (144.8)
- Mostafa Rashed Neda (184.8) vs. Korey Kuppe (184.8)
- Abigail Montes (145.6) vs. Michelle Montague (145.4)
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani (145.8) vs. David Zelner (145.8)
- John Caldone (148.6)* vs. Nathaniel Grimard (145.8)
*Caldone missed weight and 20 percent of his purse will go to his opponent.