PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about the PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos card.

By Amy Kaplan

Clay Collard
Clay Collard / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
The PFL will host its final PFL Playoffs event with lightweights and welterweights competing for a chance at the PFL Finals.

In the main event is Clay Collard, who worked his way into the No. 1 seed position and will fight Shane Burgos who technically didn't make the playoffs. Burgos was put into playoff position after Natan Shulte was taken out of the season for his fight with friend and teammate Raush Manfio.

Here's everything you need to know about the fight card.

PFL Playoffs fight card

ESPN card

  • Lightweight Playoff Bout: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos
  • Lightweight Playoff Bout: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda
  • Welterweight Playoff Bout: Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
  • Welterweight Playoff Bout: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro
  • Amateur Bout: Biaggio Ali-Walsh vs. Ed Davis

ESPN+ card

  • Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli
  • Mostafa Rashed Neda vs. Korey Kuppe
  • Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague
  • Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner
  • John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

PFL Playoffs betting odds

The PFL Playoffs odds have not been published yet. When they become available we will update the story.

