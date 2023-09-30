PFL Paris results, highlights, live stream (UPDATED LIVE)
Everything you need to know about PFL Paris.
By Amy Kaplan
PFL Paris, which is also the PFL Europe Playoffs, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30 ahead of the PFL European Finals in Dublin on Dec. 8.
Headlining the card is a showcase bout between Cedric Doumbe and Jordan Zebo. American fans are interested in Doumbe as it will be his promotional debut.
Follow along with FanSided MMA throughout the event for all the results, highlights and more from PFL Paris.
Instructions on how to watch the card can be found at the end of this story.
PFL Paris results:
Cedric Doumbe vs. Jordan Zebo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cedric Doumbe defeated Jordan Zebo via KO, Round 1 - 0:09
Abdoul Abdouraguimov vs. Brad Wheeler
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Abdoul Abdouraguimov defeated Brad Wheeler via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 2:43
Anthony Salamone vs. Jakob Nedoh
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jakob Nedoh defeated Anthony Salamone via TKO, Round 1 - 1:35
Simeon Powell vs. Daniel Ladero
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Simeon Powell defeated Daniel Ladero via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Cornelia Holm
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Dakota Ditcheva defeated Cornelia Holm via TKO, Round 3 - 2:55
Yazid Chouchane vs. Henrique Madureira
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Yazid Chouchane defeated Henrique Madureira via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Laureano Staropoli vs. Baba Nadjombe
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Laureano Staropoli defeated Baba Nadjombe via TKO, Round 2 - 5:00
Ali Taleb vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Khurshed Kakhorov defeated Ali Taleb via decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)
Frans Mlambo vs. Mokhtar Benkaci
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Frans Mlambo defeated Mokhtar Benkaci via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Dylan Tuke vs. Jakub Kaszuba
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jakub Kaszuba defeated Dylan Tuke via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
John Mitchell vs. Geisym Derouiche
OFFICIAL RESULTS: John Mitchell defeated Geisym Derouiche via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Shanelle Dyer vs. Luisa Cifuentes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Shanelle Dyer defeated Luisa Cifuentes via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
How to watch PFL Paris in the United States?
The bad news is that there's no official, legitimate stream for US viewers. PFL Europe airs on DAZN internationally for pretty much everywhere except the United States. But there might be some alternate options if you are willing to work a little bit.
The next best try is using a VPN from one of the non-restricted countries and viewing on DAZN that way. Keep in mind though that the broadcast may air in that countries native language and could be difficult to access. But for those tech-savvy, it could be an option.
For those more technically challenged (me) here are some instructions for using a VPN to watch fights.