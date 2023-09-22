How to use a VPN to watch UFC fights
By Amy Kaplan
VPNs are essential if you want to watch MMA fights from around the world. Sometimes you prefer to watch a particular country's broadcast, sometimes you're in a region where streaming services are blocked, or perhaps it's another reason.
Whatever the reason you're here, we've got everything you need to know about how to use a VPN to watch the UFC.
What is a VPN?
First, we need to explain what a VPN even is. VPN stands for Virtual Private Network and is a "mechanism for creating a secure connection between a computing device and a computer network, or between two networks, using an insecure communication medium such as the public Internet."
VPN's are used normally to connect with a location you are not in. For example, if you are in the United States but want to stream a TV show that only airs in the United Kingdom, you'd connect to a UK VPN to "trick" the internet into thinking you are there.
How to use a VPN to watch UFC fights in 3 steps
It takes just three steps to connect to a VPN. Here's how it's done:
- Download a secure and reliable VPN. There are a few including NordVPN, Sirfshark VPN, and PureVPN, among others.
- Set up the VPN on your device. This might be a laptop, desktop, tablet or phone.
- Connect to the server and start browsing safely.
It really is that easy. But if you are still confused, CyberNews has more information, trouble shooting and screenshots that might help the process even more.