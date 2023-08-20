MMA Twitter in shambles after UFC 292 PPV crashes
Did your UFC 292 PPV have issues on Saturday night? Here's how to get a refund.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC fans were having difficulties accessing the UFC 292 PPV stream and they were not happy about it.
It appears as though the PPV went down in international markets like Canada and France, though it's possible American viewers also had issues.
UFC fans took to Twitter to voice their frustration and look for help.
At press time, the first bout Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz was just beginning, there were still four other fights left on the card, including two five round title fights.
What are the steps to take to get a refund from ESPN+ for UFC 292?
ESPN and the UFC owe the fans who were unable to see the PPV, despite buying it.
If you were one of those who had issues watching UFC 292 and want a refund, you can call the customer support line at 1-800-727-1800, or contact Support@espnplus.com. If you purchased the pay-per-view through a third party, you may need to contact them for your refund.
If you still can't find a way to watch the PPV, we'll have all the results for you to follow along with.