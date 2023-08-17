Chris Weidman reacts to 'disrespectful' UFC 292 card placement
Chris Weidman isn't happy he's on the UFC 292 prelims in his first fight back since horrific leg break.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2021 when he suffered a possible career-ending leg break just seconds into his fight.
The gruesome moment, which is still hard for many fans to watch, saw Weidman sidelined with four surgeries and multiple infections which have finally led him to UFC 292.
But he's not happy with where the UFC has placed him on the fight card.
“It’s kind of disrespectful, to be honest. I’m not going to pretend like it’s not,” Weidman told ESPN. “Like, to be out for two years, with a broken injury – I broke my leg on the mats in the UFC on a pay-per-view – first card ever since COVID, first fully packed arena in Jacksonville, put my body on the line, and then they put me on a prelim?"
Chris Weidman says UFC 292 prelim placement is 'a little bit of motivation'
Weidman will be the featured fight on the UFC 292 prelims, and it will be the first time he's appeared lower than the main card since 2011. According to MMA Junkie, Weidman "has headlined seven cards and been in five co-feature bouts, in addition to three other main card slots."
“I’m going to show: That’s a bad idea. You know what? It probably works out better for everybody at the end of the day, because it’s a little bit of motivation. But all right mother-effers, you disrespect me like that? What, do you think I’m done? Do you think I’m here to just see how I feel? No. I’m here to make a statement.”
This isn't the first time a UFC veteran has voiced their displeasure at their placement on a card.
Robbie Lawler was unhappy he was booked on the prelims of UFC 290 in July. He finished his fight in just 39 seconds and then retired.
And while Weidman isn't exactly excited about where he's fighting, he is greatful he was able to return at all.
“For me to be here, I’m more grateful than ever because I didn’t know if I was really going to be able to come back,” Weidman said. “I’m happy to be here.”