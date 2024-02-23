PFL vs. Bellator weigh-in results
- PFL vs. Bellator takes place on Feb. 24
- The weigh-ins take place on Feb. 23
- Follow along here for live updates
The PFL is back, and it kicks off the 2024 year with a massive card. With the PFL's acquisition of Bellator, the two promotions are putting on what could be the biggest event in mixed martial arts in 2024.
Both PFL and Bellator bring together their champions and top stars to face off against each other, for bragging rights and supremacy. The PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 24.
The main event of the evening will witness 2024 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira going up against Ryan Bader, who is the Bellator heavyweight champion. With both being staples of their promotions, this will be an intriguing clash of the best that the respective 265-pound divisions have to offer.
The co-main event will be a middleweight showdown as 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay faces Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. This match will mark Kasanganay's first fight at 185 pounds since 2022.
The rest of the main card will feature five other high-stake fights, including Patrício Pitbull and Gabriel Alves Braga's featherweight bout, Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero's light heavyweight fight, as well as the lightweight scrap between Clay Collard and A.J. McKee.
The early card will lay the foundation for this event, as it will feature the heavily anticipated return of the 'GWOAT' Claressa Shields, who will step into the Smart Cage against Kelsey DeSantis, who will be making her own promotional debut. The card will also feature the professional debut of Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, who has been competing as an amateur within the PFL since late 2022.
Before the fights take place in the Smart Cage, the fighters have one final step - to get past the scale. All 24 fighters will take to the scale, and accomplish the final step before their eventual walks into the cage.
PFL vs. Bellator official weigh-in results
Main card
Renan Ferreira (263.2) vs. Ryan Bader (231.1)
Impa Kasanganay (185.8) vs. Johnny Eblen (185.5)
Gabriel Braga vs. Patricio Pitbull - Canceled
Ray Cooper III (182.0) vs. Jason Jackson (182.1)
Bruno Cappelozza (236.2) vs. Vadim Nemkov (238.1)
Thiago Santos (205.2) vs. Yoel Romero (205)
Clay Collard (155.5) vs. AJ McKee (154.8)
Prelims
Henry Corrales (155.7) vs. Aaron Pico (155.7)
Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.4) vs. Emmanuel Palacio (152.6)
Claressa Shields (164.4) vs. Kelsey DeSantis (164.6)
Abdullah Al-Qahtani (146) vs. Edukondala Rao (145.7)
Vinicius Pereira (129.2) vs. Malek Basahel (124.9)