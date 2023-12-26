PFL buying Bellator & 4 more shocking MMA moments of 2023
MMA was full of surprises in 2023, here are five of the biggest jaw-droppers.
Themba Gorimbo is gifted a house by The Rock after moving post-fight speech
Themba Gorimbo is, in a simpler world, not someone whom the MMA fanbase would care about. He is currently 1-1 in the UFC, with his next fight against Kiefer Crosbie a make-or-break moment for Gorimbo.
But that is not why he is on this list. Rather, it is for one of the most heartwarming moments in the history of the sport.
After he defeated Takashi Sato at UFC Vegas 73, Gorimbo revealed that he had only $7 in his bank account. He had had only enough money to fly to Las Vegas, get to MMA Masters (his gym) from the airport, and sleep there. A friend would loan him $200, but even that was mostly gone.
Luckily, some good Samaritans came to his aid - the first being Colby Covington of all people, who would give him food. But his biggest gift came in August, when wrestling and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he would give Gorimbo a house in Miami, saying that he could relate to the struggle, himself having arrived in Miami with only $7.