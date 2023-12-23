Bo Nickal thinks Colby Covington showed 'low character' with UFC 296 trash talk (Video)
Bo Nickal is not a fan of Colby Covington's trash talk.
By Amy Kaplan
Colby Covington has gone too far in the eyes of many fans and MMA media. Even fellow UFC fighters are piling onto the "hate Colby" bandwagon and Bo Nickal is one of them.
Nickal was one of the fighters bothered by Covington using Leon Edwards murdered father as part of his trash talk ahead of their UFC 296 match.
“The trash talk in MMA has been intense,” Nickal said on his YouTube channel. “It’s been crazy. It’s insane. I don’t know why people are doing that. It’s too much. I don’t know why people are doing that.”
“That was insane,” Nickal said. “If you want to say something like that to somebody, it doesn’t matter: You’re just kind of a bad person, especially if you just double down over and over. I just feel like that’s not good character. It’s low character, and you’re not a good person. That was bad. I don’t know what people think they need to do nowadays.”
Bo Nickal will fight at UFC 300
Nickal is gearing up to fight Cody Brundgage at UFC 300. His fight was one of just three fights announced for the historic card. Also announced for the card is a featherweight debut for former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling who faces Calvin Kattar.