PFL 5: Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell results & highlights
The PFL is set to put on an exciting event on Friday, June 21. Live from the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, this will be the fifth regular season event. The PFL 5 event will include fights from the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions. The card will feature 13 fights in total, with seven of them being lightweight bouts and the remaining six being from the 205-pound division.
The main event of the evening will be a clash between Clay Collard and Mads Burnell, and that will be a lightweight bout. Collard has already picked up a victory in the tournament, and he currently has 5 points. Burnell will be looking to make up for his loss in his first outing. With no points on the board, Burnell needs to make an impact soon but Collard is also motivated to move up in the rankings.
The co-main event will be a light heavyweight bout between Impa Kasanganay and Jakob Nedoh. In his first showing, Nedoh did not pick up a victory but he hopes to push into the winning column this time around. At the first event, Kasanganay won his bout, securing six points. The issue is that the competition is stiff as four other contenders in the division head into the fight night with six points also.
Patricky Freire and Bruno Miranda will meet in a lightweight bout. Both Freire and Miranda suffered losses in their first bouts, and they will be looking to bounce back from that with this fight. Rob Wilkinson will be having his 22nd professional fight on the PFL 5 card, currently riding a seven-fight winning streak. He will go against Josh Silveira, who was a finalist in the 2023 PFL light heavyweight championship.
Another lightweight bout on the card will see Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Simon Biyong. Both Yagshimuradov and Biyong were in Bellator, and now hope to make their mark in the PFL. The main card curtain-raiser will also be a light heavyweight bout. Antonio Carlos Junior and Alex Polizzi will both be looking to get higher ground on the divisional rankings.
The prelim card's feature bout will see Brent Primus and Solomon Renfro. The former picked up a second-round victory to have five points but Renfro has a negative scoring and will need to put on quite a showing. Sadibou Sy and Tom Breese will also be looking to get in the winning column. They will meet at light heavyweight. The remainder of the preliminary card will be made up by four lightweight bouts and one light heavyweight bout. Names that will be featured in those fights include Adam Piccolotti, Sergio Cassio, and more.
Points are at play for these fights, and this is the chance for the lightweights and light heavyweights to book their spot in the playoffs. The next time that the lightweights and light heavyweights will meet once more at the playoffs on Friday, August 16, which will take place at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. With the weigh-ins done, and only one fighter failing to make weight, the card holds. Fight week all culminates at the Huntsman Center.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
PFL 5 results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell
Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh
Patricky Pitbull vs. Bruno Miranda
Rob Wilkinson vs. Josh Silveira
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Simon Biyong
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Alex Polizzi
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)
Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro
Sadibou Sy vs. Andrew Sanchez
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Elvin Espinoza
Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti
Sergio Cossio defeated Anthony Romero via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Brahyan Zurcher defeated Julian Ruiz via KO, Roune 2, 1:26)