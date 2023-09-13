Noche UFC: Who is Marnic Mann?
Marnic Mann makes her UFC debut at Noche UFC on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, NV.
Noche UFC will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and will also feature the rematch of one of the biggest upsets of the year with flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former champion Valentina Shevchenko.
Josefine Knutsson, who is coming off a Dana White's Contender Series win will be making her debut on short notice for Elise Reed and will be facing fellow newcomer Marnic Mann, who is stepping in on short notice for Iasmin Lucindo. The two newcomers who both appeared on DWCS but didn't receive a contract will be looking to make a statement as they kick off the night.
With one of the best nicknames in women's MMA, Marnic "The Sawed-Off Savage" Mann is excited to get her shot with the UFC. Mann went undefeated as an amateur and went pro in 2019, fighting out of Bozeman, Montana. Mann won the strawweight title for local promotion Fusion Fight League in just her third pro bout and then was signed by Legacy Fighting Alliance. Mann is undefeated in LFA, beating DWCS vet Pauline Macias and most recently Invicta FC vet Amber Brown at LFA 157. Five months later she is now making her UFC debut.
Marnic Mann will make her UFC debut against another debutant in Josefine Knutsson
Knutsson hails from Sweden and is a decorated Muay Thai kickboxer who went 27-5, last competing in 2019. Knutsson had only one amateur fight before going pro in MMA, going 3-0 locally before appearing on season 1 of Road to the UFC. Knutsson is undefeated at 5-0 and most recently appeared on DWCS where she defeated Isis Verbeek, but did not receive a contract from White.
A few weeks later she would find herself making her UFC debut, and with multiple pullouts from a strawweight fight that originally featured Elise Reed and Cynthia Calvillo, Knutsson now faces Mann.
Mann is the smaller fighter, just coming in at 5', but does hold a three-inch reach advantage on the 5'3" Knutsson. Mann will have to neutralize the kickboxing of Knutsson to grind out a win in her debut, but it will be a fun matchup to kick off the night's card.