Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal live stream, watch free online
By Amy Kaplan
The highly anticipated rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is finally happening. The two former UFC stars are meeting in the boxing ring on Saturday, July 6 in Anaheim, CA.
The pair first met when they fought for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019. The fight was historic not just for the new title but because it was the first time a sitting US President had attended a live UFC event. The build up to the fight was massive but the end result left much to be desired since the fight ended via a doctor stoppage in the third round. Diaz had suffered a cut above his eye and the cageside physician deemed he could not continue. This was especially disappointing considering the BMF aspect to the match-up.
Now, five years later, they meet again under boxing rules and the build-up has been similar. Diaz has refused to do face-offs at the press conferences and Masvidal and Diaz's team brawled after one of the pre-fight press activities.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight card
- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.
- Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila
- Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas
- Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa
- Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez
- Kenny Lopez Jr. vs. Andres Martinez
- Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan
- Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa
- Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez
The event is airing on Fanmio and UFC Fight Pass PPV for $49.99, which we understand is a lot to pay for many combat sports fans. We at FanSided MMA cannot condone illegal streaming but we do know it's a thing. There will be many sites online that will be airing the fight free and a quick Google or Reddit search will get you to the right place.
The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal ringwalks are scheduled for 12 a.m. ET with the event set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. We'll be bringing you live updates and highlights so if you can't watch it, check back here.