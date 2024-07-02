Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight card, start time, channel guide & betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
Two former UFC opponents will be facing off in a rematch but under professional boxing rules this time. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will square off for the first time since their November 2019 UFC fight.
Their first meeting was for the inaugural BMF title which was created after Masvidal and Diaz began talking about it in the post-fight interviews. Masvidal won that bout after the doctor deemed a cut to Diaz too severe to continue fighting.
Now they meet in the boxing ring on July 6, under the "Last Man Standing" banner at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The fight was initially set to take place on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA but was moved due to a scheduling conflict.
Their press tour was lackluster with Diaz refusing to do face-offs and the two teams getting into physical altercations. "I just felt like he didn't want to be a part of the press tour," Masvidal said. "I just hope he shows up to the fight because a big part of me doesn't think he will. We have some backups out there. We have been making some calls and hunting them down because the feeling is out there that he won't show up. I hope he proves me wrong, but we have a backup just in case."
The card will air on Fanmio PPV and UFC Fight Pass for $49.99. The start time of the event is 2 p.m. PT with ring walks scheduled for around 6 p.m. PT.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight card
- Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila
- Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas
- Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa
- Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.
- Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez
- Kenny Lopez Jr. vs. Andres Martinez
- Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan
- Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa
- Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal betting odds
Right now, Masvidal is the betting favorite at -225 odds. Diaz is the underdog at +175. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.