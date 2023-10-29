Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, other fighters react to Tyson Fury controversial win over Francis Ngannou
See how fellow fighters felt after Tyson Fury barely got away with a split-decision win over Francis Ngannou.
Francis Ngannou impressed many people with his boxing performance against Tyson Fury, and he did what many didn't expect — and what so few other people could do — by scoring a knockdown.
But it wasn't enough for two of the three judges, however. Fury, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, pulled off a controversial victory via split decision over Ngannou.
This bout was scheduled for 10 rounds, and while it is counted as a professional boxing contest, Fury's WBC and lineal heavyweight titles would not be on the line.
Fury looked to press the action and get Ngannou on the back foot in the opening round. Ngannou didn't deter and tried to take control, cornering Fury in the second round and landing an uppercut that busted him open a little.
Things exploded in the third round, however, when Ngannou dropped the WBC champ, causing a frenzy in the crowd and amongst fight fans around the world.
Ngannou, however, couldn't capitalize and his pace slowed. Fury got inside and connected to the body, as the fight's pace slowed and Fury capitalized.
In the eighth round, however, Fury was the one who slowed, as Ngannou landed plenty of shots on the inside of Fury. Fury then kept his distance in the ninth round before the former UFC champion got around that and pressed back forward to conclude the fight.
Two judges scored the fight 95-94, one each for one fighter. The remaining judge, however, scored the fight 96-93 in Fury's favor.
Pros react to Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
Controversial figures in boxing themselves, Jake and Logan Paul also both reacted to the fight.
This boxing bout — the first of Ngannou's career — was Ngannou's first contest in a combat sports capacity since UFC 270 in January 2022. It was there where Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane to retain the UFC heavyweight championship.
Ngannou left the UFC in January, leaving a superfight with current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on the table. But after a few months, Ngannou received a lucrative fight deal with the PFL to be a part of their pay-per-view superfight division in 2024. This deal, among other perks, allows for Ngannou to compete in professional boxing bouts.
A few months later, that led to the signing of this contest with Fury.
This was Fury's first fight in just under 11 months, last competing in a December 2022 rematch with Derek Chisora. Fury stopped Chisora in 10 rounds to retain the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles.
Fury has been WBC heavyweight champion since knocking out Deontay Wilder in their second bout in February 2020.