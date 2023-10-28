Watch Francis Ngannou drop Tyson Fury (Video)
Francis Ngannou dropped Tyson Fury in the third round of their fight.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, boxing champion Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou looked to prove who the Baddest Man on the Planet is, and, even though the fight is ongoing, a moment in the third spoke volumes about Ngannou.
In the third round of their fight Fury dropped to the canvas after eating a left from Ngannou. Fury was already cut from the round before.
This is closer than anyone thought it would be.
Watch the Francis Ngannou drop Tyson Fury
Fury was the favorite heading into the fight with Ngannou due mostly to the fact that this would be Ngannou's boxing debut.
Which makes it even more wild that Ngannou dropped him.
Tyson Fury predicted he would KO Francis Ngannou
Just days before the fight he made his final bold prediction.
“I have been working with SugarHill to knock him out cold on Sunday night. I have no doubt in my mind that I will knock him out,” Fury said at the pre-fight press conference. “He is a big strong guy. Obviously he has got a good punch, powerful – but so am I. I’m a big strong guy obviously powerful or else I would not be world heavyweight champion. I believe there is levels to the game – and he is going to find out my level on Saturday night.”