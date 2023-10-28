Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
For the first time since his UFC heavyweight title defense at UFC 270 in January 2022, Francis Ngannou will step into a combat sports arena and compete. But it won't be in an MMA capacity.
Ngannou gets the biggest opportunity of his life in the boxing ring today in Saudi Arabia, as he will square off in a 10-round bout against current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a non-title contest.
Even while not competing at all up until this point, Ngannou has had an eventful 2023, to say the least. In January, he and the UFC officially parted ways, ending Ngannou's near two-year run as UFC heavyweight champion and ending the hopes of a dream bout between him and current UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones.
Ngannou originally claimed the UFC heavyweight championship with a knockout win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March 2021. His win against Gane was Ngannou's sole defense of that belt.
After a four-month wait, Ngannou and the PFL officially agreed to terms on a lucrative contract back in May -- one that allows for Ngannou to compete in boxing bouts. Ngannou is expected to make his debut in the PFL's pay-per-view superfight division in 2024. In July, Ngannou's first boxing match -- tonight's bout with Fury -- was made official.
Fury was last in action nearly a year ago, scoring a 10th-round TKO of Derek Chisora in December to retain his WBC championship.
It is believed that after this fight, Fury will face off with WBA (Super)/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk this winter in an undisputed title fight.
This story will be updated throughout the fight.
Both fighters made their walks after what felt like the longest break of all time.
Ngannou open's up a cut on Fury's head in round two.
Ngannou dropped Tyson in round number three.