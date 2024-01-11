MMA Twitter reacts to UFC 299 ticket prices
Are the ticket prices for UFC 299 worth it?
By Amy Kaplan
Give MMA fans a slow week and they will find something to complain about. The latest in their list of grievances is the cost of tickets to attend UFC 299.
The card is shaping up to be incredibly stacked, which is impressive considering UFC 300 is right around the corner. But are the prices worth it for the card that's planned? Fans are skeptical.
At press time, the ticket prices looked to be at $250, the starting price, but those seats are pretty terrible. They go up from there. This is also before any fees, taxes, and resale mark-ups that are sure to happen.
Nolan King shared a breakdown of the opening costs for tickets.
UFC 299 takes place in Miami and is headlined by the first title defense for Sean O’Malley and he takes on Marlon Vera in a rematch. O'Malley suffered a defeat and is eager to get the win back in one of the most crucial moments of his career.
The co-main is a lightweight scrap between Dustin Poirier and rising star Benoit Saint-Denis who looks to win the biggest fight of his career if he can get through the tough veteran.
Another fight on the card getting a lot of attention is the debut of Michael "Venom" Page who is taking on Kevin Holland for his first ever UFC fight.
UFC 299 fights [UPDATED JANUARY 2024]
- Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – bantamweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page
- Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes
- Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan
- Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
- Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva
- Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
We'll update this line-up as more bouts and the bout order are finalized.