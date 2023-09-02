MMA Twitter livid after referee calls fight off for controversial low blow (Video)
The William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri fight at UFC Paris had some referee controversy.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Paris wasn't without controversy, unfortunately.
During the William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri fight, Gomis landed a kick that appears to have landed near the cup of Ghemmouri. The strike immediately stunned Ghemmouri and Gomis walked away seemingly knowing it was a low blow and giving Ghemmouri his space.
But then the referee stepped in and waved off the fight, awarding a TKO win to Gomis.
All three on commentary think the referee made the wrong call and should not have called off the fight, as the stike appeared under the belt line and clearly shifted the cup.
Here's the moment everyone was talki
MMA Twitter wasn't happy about the call, to say the least. Even UFC fighters weighed in on the moment.
MMA Twitter was a little less tactful with their comments.
The official ruling of the fight was a TKO and Gomis was on his way to a decision win before the call was made.