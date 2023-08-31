UFC Paris: Who is Yanis Ghemmouri?
Yanis Ghemmouri is one of the French fighters set to be on showcase at UFC Paris this weekend. Here is all you need to know about him, and why you should care about him.
The UFC travels back to Paris, France for another exciting fight card. The card is set to feature a number of French athletes who will look to impress the UFC in their first matches for the promotion, and one such fighter is Yanis Ghemmouri.
Fighting out of Lyon, France, Ghemmouri represents both the fighting nation of France as well as Algeria. Having almost a decade of experience in the arena of combat, Ghemmouri finally gets to step into the fabled UFC Octagon, with hopes of making a major statement upon arrival.
Having started his professional career in late 2014, Ghemmouri has an incredible 12-win and 1-loss record. He has also to build up a 9-fight winning streak since 2016 and, over the years, has cemented himself as one of the standout athletes in Europe.
Ghemmouri has a plethora of experience and exposure having fought in a number of different promotions, such as Lyon FC, UAE Warriors, and BRAVE CF. Adorned with the nickname, 'The Desert Warrior', Ghemmouri is ready for his time in the spotlight at UFC Paris.
Yanis Ghemmouri looking to make an impact in the UFC
Ghemmouri's prowess extends beyond the field of MMA as he is a former K1 champion, in addition to have a stella kickboxing and Muay Thai pedigree. That has also contributed to making 'The Desert Warrior' a well-rounded MMA athlete.
Of his 12 victories, three of them have come by way of knockout or technical knockout, with a further four wins coming by way of submission. The remaining five have all been decision wins that saw the judges deem 'The Desert Warrior' the victor.
Ghemmouri's last fight was at BRAVE CF 72 where he delivered a vicious knee early in the second round to get the victory. Now, he trades all his accolades for an opportunity in the UFC, and he will be welcomed by a fighter who shares some similarities with him.
Set to open up the main card, Ghemmouri will go up against fellow French native William Gomis. Having made his own UFC debut just under a year ago, Gomis makes his third trip to the octagon to welcome Ghemmouri.
Much like Ghemmouri, Gomis has an impressive record having 12 wins and 2 losses, and is currently on a 10-fight winning streak. It will be an interesting clash of styles when the two meet in their featherweight match-up as they both look to derail the other's momentum.
At just 28 years old, Ghemmouri feels like he has not even touched his prime yet and it seems that might just happen as he rubs shoulders with the greats in the UFC. Just a short 2-hour Metro ride from his hometown, Yanis Ghemmouri looks to draw all fight fans' attention to the Accor Arena as he makes his first walk to the place he intends on making his home and eventually taking over - the UFC octagon.