Mike Perry's gruesome trash talk, Diana Belbita threatened & Ryan Garcia headed to RIZIN?
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Mike Perry vows to hurt Jake Paul in boxing match
A new video was shared where Jake Paul and Mike Perry were sitting across from each other trash-talking ahead of their boxing match this weekend. “Your little baby green punches can’t even reach my brain stem, bro,” Perry said. “I’m going to dig through your eyeball and find your memories.” Paul responded saying, “Please don’t do that, Mikey.”
We all know that was meant to get us excited about the fight, and for me, it did. But not in the way they think. I found the trash talk hilarious and awkward and I just want to see how much more funny it can get. To me, this fight is a joke (in a good way) and they are living up to that.
UFC fighter Diana Belbita threatened by BKFC fighter
On Wednesday, Diana Belbita shared a series of DMs between BFKC's Ruben Warr and her boyfriend where Warr threatened to gang rape her. She called for BKFC to step in and mediate the situation as she claims he continues to harass her and her boyfriend.
Sadly, this is the kind of behavior that you see in trolls, not from accounts with real identities and faces. It's all too common for women online to be threatened in this way and if you read the comments, you can see more harassment and hate being spewed at Belbita by fans. I've gone through something similar myself and really feel for her. BKFC does need to at least address the issues with the fighter and this doesn't look good for the promotion.
Ryan Garcia is rumored to be headed to RIZIN
Suspended boxer Ryan Garcia is rumored to be appearing on the RIZIN New Year's Eve show for an exhibition match.
This is not going to go well for Garcia. He needs to be in rehab, not skirting the rules to make money. While, technically, he could fight in Japan, he really shouldn't. Athletic commissions tend to honor suspensions, even when handed by another state and Garcia shouldn't be pissing them off anymore.