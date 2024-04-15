Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Aljamain Sterling
Sterling did not gain any new fans with his win over Calvin Kattar but at this point in his career, there are few things the former bantamweight champion can do to get fans on his side. In his featherweight debut, Sterling completed the one task he set out to do by accomplishing the most important goal: win.
Not only did Sterling win but he thoroughly dominated Kattar in a way no fighter has ever done before. Max Holloway put a beating on Kattar in early 2021, but Sterling completely neutralized him to the tune of landing just eight significant strikes and being controlled for over 10 minutes through eight takedowns.
Regardless of the lack of a finish, Sterling entered his new division in style and will receive a higher-ranked opponent next. Kattar entered the night ranked no. 8 in the division and all signs point to Sterling taking that spot in a week's time.
Neither side will like the matchup and vouch for a higher-ranked opponent, but the UFC will look at booking Sterling next with Movsar Evloev. The fight is not only interesting from a style perspective of wrestler vs. grappler, but the UFC loves to book two top-ranked opponents whom they do not see as stars together.
Sterling may also see a fight with Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega next due to the style and ranking but the no. 5 ranked Evloev makes too much sense. Jon Anik announced during the fight that Sterling was offered Allen for his featherweight debut but ended up with Kattar. Sterling deserves to be back in the title picture, which a win against Evloev would do, and the UFC matchmakers can never help themselves from similar matchups.