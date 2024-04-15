Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Kayla Harrison
After passing her initial test on April 12 by weighing in on point at 136 pounds, Harrison hit the ground running in her UFC debut by thrashing Holly Holm and submitting the former champion in the second round.
In an essentially dead division, Harrison was signed for one reason: to become the champion. Since Amanda Nunes, the women's bantamweight division has struggled to create stars and fan intrigue, two factors that Harrison has.
Former champion Julianna Peña has claimed that she is guaranteed a title shot in her return from injury, but if one fighter is to jump her in the line it would be Harrison. There is no denying that Harrison will be in a title fight next with the only question being who her opponent will be once she gets there.
If the UFC books current champion Raquel Pennington against Peña in the summer, Harrison will likely have no problem waiting until the end of 2024 to get her shot. It was no secret that the weight cut to 135 pounds was an extreme task for Harrison and at 33 years old, there is a limited number of times she can effectively do so.
In a Pennington vs. Peña hypothetical title fight, we predict Peña will get the job done and be the champion once Harrison gets her time in the spotlight. After that, get ready for Harrison to lure Nunes back into the Octagon as the two warriors revive the women's featherweight division.