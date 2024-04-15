Matchmaking for Alex Pereira, Max Holloway other UFC 300 winners
Here's who we think a the winners from UFC 300 should fight next.
By Jaren Kawada
Jiri Prochazka
UFC 300 was filled with fan-favorite fighters but few received more unanimous support from the crowd than Prochazak in the featured prelim against Aleksandar Rakic. Prochazka had to fight through serious adversity in the first round but was ultimately able to lure Rakic into a brawl and win another fight by knockout.
If the UFC decides to take the bold and chaotic approach of granting Alex Pereira his wish of headlining UFC 301 in Brazil, there are no light heavyweights crazier than Prochazka who would step up to the plate. Prochazka is adamant at receiving another title fight after the controversial end to his UFC 295 bout with Pereira and fans will always back the Czech Samurai.
However, there is no guarantee that either of those scenarios will play out and even if Pereira is given the opportunity, Prochazka did get his leg chopped up by Rakic. Prochazka is a madman, but even he may realize turning around in less than one month would be a bad idea, particularly with his team revealing that he entered his last fight against Pereira injured.
The win over Rakic was a significant one, as Rakic entered the bout ranked no. 5, but Prochazka may still need another win before getting a rematch with Pereira, who just knocked him out in two rounds less than one year ago. The UFC could give him a fight with Magomed Ankalaev but a better stylistic matchup exists with another wild top 10 contender on a three-fight win streak.
Our official prediction is the UFC 301 title fight with Pereira as it is the best business move for the UFC, but if Prochazka ends up in another de facto title eliminator, look for a clash with fellow adrenaline junkie Nikita Krylov.