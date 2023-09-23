LOOK: Johnny Eblen's Bellator 299 cut is nightmare-inducing
Johnny Eblen defeated Fabian Edwards via knockout but not before suffering an injury.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defended his title when he knocked out Fabian Edwards in the main event at Bellator 299. In the process though, he suffered a nasty cut above his eye which required surgery.
After the fight UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier shared a photo of the injury writing, "Champ said its jut a scratch."
But it was, in fact, not just a scratch.
Proceed with caution.
With this win Eblen advances to 14-0 and has now won two title defences.
In case you missed Eblen's fight, or the rest of the card we've got the full results below.
Full Bellator 299 results
Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards via KO (punches and elbows) — 0:21, Round 3
Aaron Pico def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (punches) — 3:05, Round 1
Sara Collins def. Sinead Kavanagh via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Mads Burnell def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Levan Chokheli def. Sabah Homasi via KO (front kick) — 1:51, Round 1. (Watch finish)
Prelims
Peter Queally and Daniele Miceli ends at 0:26 as a No-Contest (eye injury)
Jay Jay Wilson def. Mansour Barnaoui via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Gregory Babene def. Charlie Ward via submission (guillotine choke) — 1:03, Round 1
Ciaran Clarke def. Przemyslaw Gorny via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 2:52, Round 2
Luca Poclit def. Roman Faraldo via submission (D’Arce choke) — 2:18, Round 1
Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Piotr Niedzielski via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 3:58, Round 2
Darragh Kelly def. Jelle Zeegers via TKO (punches) — 3:42, Round 3
Otto Rodrigues def. Brian Moore via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 1:31, Round 2
Attila Korkmaz def. Davy Gallon via TKO (punches) — 0:23, Round 3
Asael Adjoudj def. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Romain Debienne def. Nicolo Solli via TKO(punches) — 0:39, Round 1
Sergey Bilostenniy def. Kasim Aras via TKO (wheel kick and punches) — 2:33, Round 1
Mark Ewen def. Noah Gugnon via TKO (punches) — 3:51, Round 2
Mackenzie Stiller def. Chiara Penco via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)