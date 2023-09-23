Bellator 299 results: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards live highlights
Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards takes place live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Here are the live results and highlights of the event.
Bellator is on the fast track to it's monumental 300th event, which is set to take place in early October. The final stop to that event is the Bellator 299 event, and it takes place on Saturday, September 23.
Bellator 299 is a stacked card with 21 fights set to take place live from Dublin, Ireland. The 3Arena will witness 42 fighters step into the cage hoping to walk away the victor and having fight fans all around the world talking about them.
The main event will witness middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defending his title against the number 1-ranked Fabian Edwards. 'Pressure' has remained undefeated in his career and has held the 185-pound division for over a year. 'The Assassin' has been rebuilding himself since 2022 and is currently on a three-fight winning streak, which has put him in the prime position to attain gold.
Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho will battle it out in a bout that will serve as the co-main event of the evening. The penultimate fight of the night will be a featherweight showcase between the number 3-ranked and the number 5-ranked, and this bout could push one of these two fighters into the top position of the division.
The entire Bellator card features 21 fights, which means that there is a minimum of 21 opportunities for the athletes. Hard-hitting action is promised all around this card.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
Bellator 299 live results
Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards Main Card (SHOWTIME - 4pm ET/1pm PT)
Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards - for the middleweight title
Aaron Pico vs. Pedro Carvalho
Sinead Kavanagh vs. Sara Collins
Mads Burnell vs. Daniel Weichel
Sabah Homasi vs. Levan Chokheli
Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards Preliminary Card (SHOWTIME - 11am ET/8am PT)
Peter Queally vs. Daniele Miceli
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Jay Jay Wilson
Gregory Babene vs. Charlie Ward
Ciaran Clarke vs. Przemysław Górny
Luca Poclit vs. Roman Faraldo
Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Martin McDonough
Darragh Kelly vs. Jelle Zeegers
Brian Moore vs. Otto Rodrigues
Davy Gallon vs. Attila Korkmaz
Asael Adjoudj vs. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan
Kenny Mokhonoana vs. Josh O'Connor
Luke Trainer vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius
Nicolo Solli vs. Romain Debienne
Sergei Bilostenniy vs. Kasim Aras
Mark Ewen vs. Noah Gugnon
Chiara Penco vs. Mackenzie Stiller
